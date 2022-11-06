Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $98,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

