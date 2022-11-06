Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

