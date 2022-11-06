Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

