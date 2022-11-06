Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1,081.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Aaron’s worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 71.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 40.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aaron’s by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.