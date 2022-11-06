Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 15,470 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

