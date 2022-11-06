Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,705 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

Wabash National Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $784,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.66. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

