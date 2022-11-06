Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,055 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

