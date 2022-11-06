Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $410.64 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

