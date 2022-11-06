Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

