Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of The Hackett Group worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

