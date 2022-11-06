Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 10,310 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS CEMB opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

