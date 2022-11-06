Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essent Group Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

