Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.