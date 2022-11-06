Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,560 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.00 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

