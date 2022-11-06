Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 161,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.36 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $697.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.