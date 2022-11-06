Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SMART Global worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.25. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

