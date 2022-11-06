Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 238.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,414 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 352,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 303,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.17 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.