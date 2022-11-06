Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

