Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 754.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

