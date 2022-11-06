Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,950,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $353.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.09 and its 200-day moving average is $298.91.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

