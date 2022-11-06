Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

