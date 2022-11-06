Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

