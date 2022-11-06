Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,564 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIIN. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $47.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

