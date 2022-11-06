Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

