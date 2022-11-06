Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,969 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:SOI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

