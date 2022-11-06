Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 109,303 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MRVI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

