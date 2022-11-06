Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 308.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.