Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,787 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 136,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.