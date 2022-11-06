Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Regional Management stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.