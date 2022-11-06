Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 379,039 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,039 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Safe Bulkers worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

