Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

