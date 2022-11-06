Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ATI worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

