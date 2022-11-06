abrdn plc Sells 2,840 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.90 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

