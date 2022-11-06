abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.