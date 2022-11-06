Royce & Associates LP Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

