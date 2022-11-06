Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,176.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 65.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 48.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 262,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 754.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

