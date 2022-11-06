Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.