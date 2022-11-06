Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $9,121,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

