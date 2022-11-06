Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,555 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

RNA opened at $13.56 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

