AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure
In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure
AtriCure Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
