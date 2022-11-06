AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.