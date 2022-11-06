Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.68.

SQ stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $255.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock worth $25,383,614 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

