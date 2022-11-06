Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

