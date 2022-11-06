Needham & Company LLC Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $255.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,614. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $18,757,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Block by 19,807.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

