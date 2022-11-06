Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Abteen Vaziri purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,732.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 343,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

