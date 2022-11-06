BTIG Research Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of SQ opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $255.95.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,614 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.