Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 4,090 shares.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xtant Medical news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis purchased 2,264,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,133.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,850,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

