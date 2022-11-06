Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.