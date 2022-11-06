Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HZO opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.