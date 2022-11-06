Royce & Associates LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 410,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 278,855 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 124,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.6 %

Innoviva Company Profile

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.