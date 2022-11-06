Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at $21,688,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.71 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

